Salim chairs PTF council meeting

ISLAMABAD: Representatives from leading tennis clubs from all over the country participated in the General Council Meeting of the PTF that was held on Saturday, under the chairmanship of Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF.

Management of the PTF, representatives of provincial associations and affiliated units also attended the meeting. Clubs representatives were invited to discuss their affiliation with the PTF. Nasser Jaffer (Modern Club Karachi) was the prominent figure to participate in the meeting. The chairman apprised participants about the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India and the SAF Games to be held in September & December, 2019 respectively. He said that the teams for both events will be trained at the PTF National Training Centre. He also stressed the importance of the clubs in promotion of tennis at the grassroots level and thanked the club representatives for their participation. He also welcomed M Saleem Marwat, the newly elected President of KPK Tennis Association and Hamid Niaz, the newly appointed National Coordinator - Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI). Hamid Niaz briefed the participants about his vision of the way forward to ensure that the JTI programme covers all the districts nationwide so that players’ base can be increased. The council evaluated the performance of all the affiliated units and discussed ways to further enhancing their efforts for promotion of tennis, especially in areas where they are lacking.