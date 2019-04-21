Sikh Yatrees praise Pakistan’s hospitality

LAHORE : Baisakhi is a festival of happiness and sharing love. It gives message of peace and brotherhood. Pakistan promotes peace and love.

These views were expressed by speakers at an international seminar held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.

Punjabi is a sweet language and pride of Punjab, said Provincial Minister for for School Education Murad Raas. Imran Khan believes in humanity and service.

PTI has named a sports complex after Baba Guru Nanak while a school has been restored by the name of Baba Guru Nanak, added Murad Raas.

A school will be established soon where Gurmakhi will be taught, he said while talking to Sikhs who came from across the globe to participate in Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan.

More facilities will be provided to the pilgrims who hail from the neighbouring country, said the provincial minister. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secreatry Tariq Wazir Khan, Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal, Santokn Singh, Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh, parliamentary secretary for minority affairs and others were also present. Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh said conspiracy had been hatched to divide the Sikh nation. Sikhs must be united. India is following anti-people policy, he said, adding Sikhs would oppose it. Indian Sikhs must raise their voice against it, he said.

The Sikh community condemns Modi’s opposition to opening of Kartarpur corridor, he said. Indian Sikh leader Ravinder Singh Khalsa said, “We are given respect and provided better security in Pakistan.”

Diljeet Singh Sarna, party leader of Dehli Gurdwara Managemnt Committee, requested for more visa relaxed policy so that more pilgrims could visit their sacred places in Pakistan.

Pakistan is a peace-loving country where all religions have freedom. Pakistan is a second home for Sikhs, said a Sikh pilgrim while talking to The News.

Gifts were distributed among the guests on the occasion. The Sikh pilgrims raised slogans, “Long Live Pakistan”, Long Live Imran Khan, Long Live Muslim-Sikh friendship.”

They felt elevated and took pride in Pakistan’s decision to construct kartarpur corridor. Completion of Kartapur corridor is a big a dream of Sikhs across the globe which will come true soon. The Sikhs enjoyed hospitality of Pakistan and thanked that Pakistan looks after their sacred places, the Sikh Yatrees said.