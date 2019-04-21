13 female students, teacher hospitalised due to suffocation

PESHAWAR: At least 13 female students and one teacher of a local madrassa were rushed to hospital after they fell unconscious due to gas leakage in Dir Colony on Saturday. Officials of the Rescue 1122 said that ambulances rushed a female teacher and 13 students when they fell unconscious due to gas leakage in the religious school. They were provided emergency treatment where the condition of all the victims was stated to be stable.