Depay helps Lyon end winless streak

PARIS: Memphis Depay helped Lyon defeat Angers 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Friday to end a three-match winless run and maintain their push for Champions League football next season.

First-half goals from the Dutch international and Martin Terrier saw Lyon consolidate their hold on third place on 59 points, six clear of fourth-placed Saint-Etienne.

But not before they suffered a late scare when Lucas Tousart sent the ball into his own net just minutes after coming on after a poor clearance from Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes.

This was Lyon’s first outing since coach Bruno Genesio announced his departure at the end of the season.

That came in the aftermath of last week’s Ligue 1 defeat to struggling Nantes with the former multiple French champions also knocked out of the Champions League and French Cup in just over a month.

Depay put Lyon in front on 14 minutes, Houssem Aouar providing the long assist. Outsprinting Angers defender Mateo Pavlovic, the former Manchester United star’s angled shot had keeper Ludovic Butelle foxed.

The 25-year-old striker almost added to that tally minutes later only for his shot to be deflected off Butelle’s near post.

As half-time approached, Terrier wrong-footed Butelle to double Lyon’s advantage after another counter-attack with Aouar once again providing the decisive pass.

Earlier Rennes, who face Paris Saint-Germain in next weekend’s French Cup final, lost 3-2 at Dijon.