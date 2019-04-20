close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 20, 2019

ANP to resist bid for presidential system: Asfandyar

National

 
April 20, 2019

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Friday said his party would resist any bid to introduce the presidential system in the country. Through a statement issued here on the Jashne Pakhtunkhwa, ANP president said that 18th Amendment to the Constitution had empowered provinces and guaranteed development and prosperity. Asfandyar Wali warned the rulers of the consequences against the 18th Amendment and added that his party workers and leaders were willing to face bullets in defending their rights. The ANP chief said that the government would not survive if his party staged a protest against any conspiracy.

