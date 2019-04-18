‘Mobile journalism the future of media industry’

Islamabad: The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in collaboration with Business Incubation Center (BICON) of NUML and Digital Broadcast Ltd (DBTV.live) organised a four-day training session on Mobile Journalism aka MOJO.

The event focused on making human-centric stories through mobile phones. The training enriched the students with technical knowledge and shooting esthetics to promote media entrepreneurship. The second cohort of almost 100 students took part in the training for Mobile Journalism held at NUML.

The certificates were distributed among students who attended the four-day long training secession and submitted the assigned task on the portal designed for the students. Prof Khalid Sultan, head of Department of the Mass-Communication, said, “In the modern era of technology and social media students must know the advanced tools and apps to work smartly. DBTV is playing a vital role in training students.

He said mobile journalism was the future of the media industry. Chief Executive Officer of DBTV.live, Amir Jahangir, in his keynote said: Mobile Journalism (MOJO) will enable students to work on their own, while students can enjoy creativity and ease of capturing being there own boss”. He encouraged students to start their own media ventures and register their companies.

He said students should think of working through their own companies in collaboration with media entities and channels rather than becoming job seekers after completing education. This batch of MOJO practitioners should become the new breed mediapreneurs (a new term coined).

General Manager DBTV. live, Bakhtawar Mahmood said, “we are in the age of digital business and companies who are accepting this fact and are embracing innovation are going to take the lead. Automation and algorithms will be replacing the workforce, while creativity and innovative thinking will be on top of the job market.

She said learning Mobile Journalism using the simplest equipment and delivering the task with minimum resources at the shortest possible time would make the MOJO practitioners the leading human resource for the media industry in the coming days.

Lead Trainer, Mobile Journalism (MOJO), Ayaz Ahmad, is the ace reporter at DBTV.live He is one of the leading MOJO practitioner and trainer in Pakistan. While lectures on social media management were delivered by Urooj Azmi, who worked as co-team member at Al Jazeera’s Social media team.

Video grammar, shooting and storytelling techniques were discussed and hands-on practical experience was also performed during the training. Students were also introduced to smart tools, software, and techniques to enhance their storytelling skills.