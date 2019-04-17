close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
April 17, 2019

Mushtaq, Collymore in WI support staff for World Cup

Sports

A
Agencies
April 17, 2019

SAINT JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies’ coaching staff for the upcoming tri-series in Ireland as well as the World Cup in England will include former Pakistan spin great Mushtaq Ahmed and former fast bowlers from the Caribbean Corey Collymore and Roddy Estwick. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the team of support staff, who will assist newly appointed interim coach Floyd Reifer, on Monday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports