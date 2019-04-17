Mushtaq, Collymore in WI support staff for World Cup

SAINT JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies’ coaching staff for the upcoming tri-series in Ireland as well as the World Cup in England will include former Pakistan spin great Mushtaq Ahmed and former fast bowlers from the Caribbean Corey Collymore and Roddy Estwick. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the team of support staff, who will assist newly appointed interim coach Floyd Reifer, on Monday.