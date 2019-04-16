close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
April 16, 2019

PM urges lawyers to make judicial system effective

National

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised the pivotal role of lawyers in the provision of justice to the common man and for making the judicial system effective in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of lawyers on Monday here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) who had meeting with him as a delegation under Supreme Court Bar Association President Amanullah Kanrani. The prime minister said that strong bar associations play a role in strengthening of judiciary and good governance in the country. He assured the legal fraternity that government will extend all-out help in resolving the issues of bar associations.

Imran Khan said government will also provide cooperation in the provision of legitimate rights of lawyers from Balochistan. The lawyers urged that the process of appointments of judges in the superior judiciary should be made on the basis of transparency and competence so that experienced and able lawyers should get opportunity to serve on the significant positions. The delegation appreciated the vision of prime minister and reforms agenda of the government.

The lawyers eulogised the role of Prime Minister Khan in the recent standoff with India. They also apprised the prime minister of the problems faced by lawyers' community. The prime minister announced the provision of Sehat Insaaf Card to bar members, especially the aged lawyers. Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.

