Man killed, relative kidnapped in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The family of a man who was killed by a group of assailants refused to bury his body until the police arrested the suspects who had fired and killed him here on Sunday.

A group of four armed stormed the house of one Imran Khan in Ghazikot area and sprayed him with bullets, leaving him dead on the spot.

The suspects also forcibly took away his relative Mohammad Sardar at gunpoint.

Saifullah, lodging the first information report, told the police that four suspects led by Mohammad Saeed barged into their house and killed his brother and kidnapped their family member, Mohammad Sardar.

He said his brother was killed as the family had an old enmity and had shifted to Mansehra from Chillas.

“We would not bury the body of my brother until the police recovered our kidnapped family member,” Saifullah told reporters.

Later, a jirga was convened by a member of the district council Malik Naveed on the request of the police to convince the bereaved family to bury the dead.

“We would not bury the body until the police recovered our family member,” Saifullah told the jirga. The enmity, according to police, has claimed many lives from both sides.