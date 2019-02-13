1,018 police recruits complete training

Rawalpindi : A passing out parade ceremony was held at the Police Training School, Rawalpindi Tuesday.

Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi was the guest of honour at the event.

Additional IGP (Training and Recruitment) Tariq Masood Yasin, Principal of Police Training School SP Abrar Hussain, Commandant Sihala Police Training College Muhammad Ihsan Tufail, families of police recruits and police martyrs and the people from different walks of life attended the occasion.

As many as 1,018 recruits belong to four districts of the Punjab including Lahore, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad completed the training from the PTS. These recruits include 5 master degree holders, 77 graduates, 12 huffaz and 11 sons of police martyrs.

Addressing on the occasion, IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi said the police recruits should adhere to their oath and work in a professional manner to protect life and property of citizens. He said protecting self-respect of citizens should be top priority of the police and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated. He said we are working hard to improve the image of police in the public besides imparting modern training and providing latest weapons to the police.

Talking to the media, the IGP Punjab said SHOs of 716police stations in the province have been directed to stay at least two hours daily at their police stations to listen to public complaints and their presence in the police stations will be monitored through CCTV cameras and this initiative will help improve police image. He said the major obstacle in the performance of police is shortage of resources as our per capita and per annum expenditures of our Punjab Police is less than even half of that of the police of Indian Punjab. He said from six to eight dollars are spent per capita and per annum on Punjab Police, while this spending of police of Indian Punjab is 17 dollar per capita per annum, while this figure for Turkish police is 150-200 dollars per capita and per annum. He said the major cause of street crime in the joblessness in the youth and many cases have been reported that the youngsters have been found involved in the street crime for the petty amounts of Rs500 to 600.

To a question about the Sahiwal incident, IGP said anybody who has done injustice will get punishment. He said progress has been made in the investigation into Samiul Haq murder case.

The IGP also reviewed parade. He gave prizes to police recruits who have done wonderful performance.

He expressed his hope that the training they had received would help the men and women of the police force serve the citizens.