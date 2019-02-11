Academic relations with Morocco to be strengthened: Banuri

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will take measures to develop academic relations with Morocco in order to promote higher education and collaborative research between higher education institutions of both the countries.

This was stated by Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri in a meeting with Mohamed Karmoune, Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan during his visit to the Commission Secretariat. He said HEC will build linkages with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Morocco through the Embassy of Morocco in Islamabad. He stressed the need for initiating faculty and student exchange programmes between the Pakistani and Moroccan universities.

The Ambassador underlined that Pakistan and Morocco enjoy friendly relations and there are a number of areas, including education, which can help further strengthen the bilateral relations. He observed that distance between the two countries is no longer a problem amidst the presence of technology.

Dr. Banuri, who also has additional charge of Coordinator General COMSTECH, emphasized on endeavours to embark upon programmes for promotion of science and technology among OIC member countries.

He said HEC has active interaction with ISESCO, Rabat which need to be further mobilised to boost bilateral academic relations. He said Pakistani and Moroccan universities need to be encouraged to collaborate in particular themes like water, food security, and energy. “We look forward to having deepening bilateral relations for promotion of higher education and collaborative research,” the Chairman concluded.