‘Selected’ rulers have failed to deliver: PPP

HARIPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial head Muhammad Humayun Khan has said that the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government was extremely poor.

“The team of inexperienced and “selected” rulers has failed to deliver,” he told the reporters after a meeting of provincial office-bearers of PPP at the residence of the former provincial minister and Deputy Secretary General Ehjaz Khan Durrani here on Wednesday.

He said that the failure of the PTI’s government was evident from the rising prices of daily use items, ever decreasing the value of Pakistani currency and shrinking job market.

The PPP’s provincial president accused Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members of knowing nothing about the governance.

He said that Imran Khan and his team deceived the people of Pakistan in the name of change and wellbeing but the fact of the matter was that they have made the life of common man miserable.

Humayun Khan also condemned the sacking of journalists from media houses and vowed to work for their rights.

Earlier, he reviewed the party organization in the province and made it clear that PPP would be re-organised and only the true workers would be encouraged.

Senator Robina Khalid, Ayub Shah, Farzand Ali Khan, Samiullah Khan, Shah Zulqarnain, Anwar Zeb Khan, Tilah Muhammad, Muzammil Khan, Dr Faiza Rasheed and others were also present on the occasion.