Nawaz undergoes multiple tests at hospital

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday underwent multiple medical tests at the OPD of the Services Hospital here. The ousted premier was shifted to the hospital from the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday following recommendations of a special medical board formed by the Punjab government. He underwent blood screening, urine test, ultrasound and CT scan. The medical board will examine his reports and submit its recommendations accordingly. Brought amid tight security in a bullet-proof vehicle, Nawaz was shifted back to his VIP room (declared sub-jail) immediately after the tests. Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the incarcerated PML-N supremo, along with other family members, visited the hospital to inquire after her father. In the wake of strict security arrangements at the hospital, some Sharif family members had to face difficulty in meeting the former premier. Dozens of PML-N workers and supporters showed up at the hospital and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz. The charged workers outside the hospital greeted Maryam Nawaz when she arrived. She was accompanied by her husband Capt (r) Safdar and other relatives.

It is pertinent to mention here that some PML-N workers observed a token hunger strike outside the hospital to express solidarity with their Quaid who is serving a seven-year jail in the Al-Azizia reference.