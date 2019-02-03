Bilawal chuckles about his matrimony

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari enjoyed a question about his marriage and in a lighter vein replied that one of the proposals under consideration is to contract four marriages so as to have one wife from each province to stay connected with every federating unit of the country.

The PPP chairman was answering to the queries of inquisitive newsmen at the Meet-the-Press Programme of Karachi Press Club on Saturday. While responding to the query on a lighter note, Bilawal said it was being analysed how the marriage would help in the electoral campaign. He said the deliberations are being held to determine if the marriage would be held before the elections, after the elections, or during the election campaign and what best would help the election. He assured that whatever report is compiled after the deliberations, the media would be kept informed and he would decide on marriage on the basis of the report.