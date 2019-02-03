‘250 power thieves booked last month’

FAISALABAD: The Fesco authorities caught 927 power thieves in the region last month and imposed Rs 25.2 million fine on them.

According to details, the Fesco recovered Rs 14.6 million in the shape of detection bill and booked 250 accused on charges of stealing electricity.

On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Mujahid Islam Billah, special teams are taking strict action against the power theft. Fesco first circle caught 603 power pilferers and imposed Rs13.2 million fine on them and recovered Rs 6.9 million and registered cases against 45 consumers.

Similarly, special teams of second circle caught 59 consumers stealing electricity and register cases against 22 power thieves. These pilferers were imposed Rs 2.2 million fine in the shape of detection bill and recovered Rs 0.6 million from the power pilferers.

In Jhang circle, 140 power pilferers were caught by special teams and FIRs were registered against 94 consumers while fine of Rs 6.2 million was imposed on them and Rs 4.3 million was recovered from the pilferers. In Sargodha circle, special teams caught 125 electricity thieves and registered FIRs against 89 consumers and Rs 3.5 million fine was imposed on them in the shape of detection bill. The Fesco recovered Rs 2.6 million rupees from the power thieves.

According to the head of the Fesco teams, the power pilferers were involved in electricity theft through direct connection from PVC cable, slowness of meter and tempering it.