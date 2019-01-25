Man who stole 803 CNICs arrested

The Rangers on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in stealing computerised national identity cards (CNICs) from a National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) facility in the Landhi area.

On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, an unidentified person had stolen hundreds of CNICs from the Nadra office. According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, after receiving media reports about the theft of CNICs, the paramilitary force formed a special team to investigate the incident, which succeeded in arresting a key suspect, Waleed Hussain, son of Wajid Hussain, during a raid in Landhi No 3 ½.

The spokesperson also claimed that the paramilitary force recovered 803 stolen CNICs and two cards of the Benazir Income Support Programme from the suspect’s possession. Waleed also reportedly confessed his crime and admitted that he had stolen the 803 CNICs from the facility which he later hid at his relative’s house. The suspect was later handed over to the police.

The theft of the CNICs had taken place just a few days before the by-polls in PS-94 constituency in Landhi scheduled for January 27. Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had also taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Korangi SSP Ali Raza. The thief had entered the Nadra office and escaped through its roof. The actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Seven suspects held

The Rangers also claimed to have arrested seven suspects during raids in the city. According to the spokesperson, two suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Azizabad area. They were identified as Ali Nafees Siddiqui, alias Mechanic, and Faizan, and were allegedly involved in various cases of extortion.

A suspected street criminal, Furqan Hussain alias Khurram, was apprehended by the Rangers during a raid conducted in the Liaquatabad area. The paramilitary force arrested four suspects, Sarfaraz, Faizan, Rizwan and Mehran Ahmed, during raids in Liaquatabad and Gulbahar. They were allegedly involved in drug peddling. The suspects were later handed over to the police for legal proceedings.