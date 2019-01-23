NAB to form JIT to probe fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday announced to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the long-running fake bank accounts case.

The JIT will be headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi and overseen by NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, the anti-corruption watchdog said in a statement.

The decision to constitute the JIT was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the NAB chairman. Moreover, the statement said the investigative team has begun its probe into the mega case.

“Investigation will be done in the light of Supreme Court’s judgement and evidence,” it said, adding, “The NAB believes in taking the case to its logical conclusion after a transparent probe. Media should refrain from speculation.” On January 7, the apex court ordered NAB to initiate a fresh inquiry into the money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

The Federal Investigation Agency is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.