89 police officials transferred

LAHORE : Lahore DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has issued orders of transfers and postings amongst the upper and lower officials of police on administrative grounds.

As many as 89 officials were transferred and posted including; two sub inspectors, one ASI, three trainee ASIs, 25 head constables, 57 constables and one lady constable.

The DIG Operations said these transfers and postings were made as per policy of the department. The officials had appeared in person before him at orderly room with their problems on last Saturday and their orders regarding transfers and postings were issued on the very third day of their appearance.

He advised the officials to appear at orderly room with their genuine problems. He assured them that their genuine grievances would be redressed.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has responded to 505 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Eight people have died, whereas 596 were injured in these accidents.

Case registered: Sialkot police have lodged an FIR on the application of Aurangzaib Bhalli who came from Australia on holidays.

Aurangzaib claimed that he, along with his cousin, was travelling to their hometown when two unknown persons followed their vehicle. As soon as they reached near Gaddara Puli, the bikers opened fire.

sealed: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 29 centres of quacks in five tehsils.

During the last two days, the PHC teams, accompanied by the district administration and police, raided 191 treatment centres and sealed 29 quack centres.

Among the visited centres, 65 had been sconverted into other businesses. Eight centres in Wazirabad, six each in Bhakkar (Manekra) and Khanewal (Jahanian), five in Layyah and four in Sheikhupura were sealed.