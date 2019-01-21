Corruption mother of all crimes: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal Sunday said that corruption is mother of all crimes and would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said that a monitoring system has been put in place to monitor the performance of NAB officers on regular basis as NAB strongly believes in self-accountability.

He directed all DGs of NAB to proceed against proclaimed offenders and absconders so that they should be brought to justice as per law, said a press release issued here.

He said that NAB’s main focus is on mega corruption cases, misuse of authority, money laundering and embezzlement of state funds, cases of cheating public, assets from unknown sources of income, housing societies/cooperative societies, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults etc. Since inception, NAB’s major achievement is recovery of Rs297 billion of ill-gotten money from the corrupt elements which was deposited in the national exchequer, the chairman said. He said that the NAB had established its first state of the art forensic science lab in Rawalpindi which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis. He said that NAB has introduced Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.