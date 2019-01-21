NA speaker says wants to improve 18th Amendment

KARACHI: The Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has said a big development package for Karachi will soon be announced for the first time by the government. The speaker of National Assembly stated this on Sunday during meetings with the Karachi-based PTI legislators.

The meeting took place here at the residence of PTI’s MNA Faheem Khan. He said the PTI’s federal government would give several gifts to the people of Karachi and a public transport project will also be launched for the city. He said it is also the foremost priority of the government to resolve the issues of water supply and sewerage of the city. He said the PTI would come up to the confidence reposed in it by the people of the city. “Karachi is the city of lights as we will make it also a peaceful city,” said Asad Qaiser.

The National Assembly’s speaker said they are not opposed to the 18th Amendment but wanted to bring further improvement in it if need so arose. He said both the federation and the provinces are required to adopt legislations on a priority basis to resolve the issues of public importance. He said the federation has the resolve to solve issues of the provinces and also to fully empower them. He said strengthening of the parliament could ensure resolution of the peoples’ problems. The speaker said the lawmakers are required to rise above their respective party affiliations for adopting useful legislation. He said every political party having representation in the parliament should respect the public mandate. He said the government affairs are run through mutual consultations. “The Opposition and government are required to work together,” he said.

Asad Qaiser said the National Assembly would fulfill its basic obligations regarding legislation and a record number of laws would be passed. “The Opposition political parties have assured me cooperation and they desire the government to complete its constitutional term,” said the NA’s speaker. He said all the political parties are required to get along with each other in the best of interest of Pakistan. He said it is the collective responsibility of all the legislators to observe sanctity and respect of the house. “The state of Madina is the model for us as we will do legislation while keeping it in view,” he said. Qaisar said more seats should be reserved for women in the parliament as women should be further empowered. He emphasized for promoting ties between the national and provincial assemblies.