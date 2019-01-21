Pervez Khattak says govt to back welfare-based organisations

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the government would extend all out support to the organisations working for the welfare of the orphans and the needy children.

He stated this during a visit to the Ummah Children Academy, run by the Ummah Welfare Trust where he was briefed on the working of the organisation which extends help to the orphans and other poor kids.

Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, MPAs Liaqat Khattak and Idrees Khattak were present on the occasion.

Ummah Welfare Trust Chairman Maulana Idrees and Country Director Sahibzada Imran Ahmad briefed the defence minister on the welfare activities being carried out by the trust.

The defence minister was told that the trust was running a total of 32 institutes in the country. These were imparting formal education, technical education and extending welfare-based services to the have-nots.

The country director informed Pervez Khattak that the funds which the organization receives from England had been slashed by 65 per cent. “Now the federal and KP government are requested to help us so that the orphans and widow continue to receive the much-needed assistance,” he added.

The defence minister said that government would extend all-out help to the trust and various institutes being run by it. “Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is keen on helping the welfare-based organisations,” said Pervez Khattak as he assured the trust of all support.

Meanwhile, speaking at a function in the Nowshera District Council and another ceremony at Pahari Kattikhel, the defence minister said the 22-year-long struggle waged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was destined for success.

Pervez Khattak said that youth in Pakistan had a bright future. “The unemployment will be over as the country receives investment and achieves progress,” he explained.

The defence minister said the PTI-led government carried out unprecedented development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its five-year rule. “This enabled the PTI to regain power after the July 25 elections, last year. Forming a government in the province for the second consecutive term and assuming power at the centre and Punjab is a great achievement,” he pointed out.

Pervez Khattak said the country had got an honest leader in the shape of Prime Minister Imran Khan who would overcome all crises and lead the nation to prosperity.

The defence minister said the PTI government wanted a congenial environment at the Parliament. “This is why we have appealed to the opposition to cooperate with the government,” he pointed out.

Talking about the recent Sahiwal incident in which four people, including three members of a family were killed in the firing by the Punjab cops, he said the occurrence would be investigated properly, assuring that protection of life and property of the citizens was the duty of the government.