Third Women’s March approaches, with movement divided

WASHINGTON: In January 2017, hundreds of thousands turned out for the first Women’s March, united by their disdain for President Donald Trump, who had taken office the day before.

On Saturday, the third edition of the protest will bring tens of thousands of Americans into the streets, but the movement is driven by allegations of anti-Semitism. The main march will take place in Washington from about 10:00 am (1500 GMT), while other demonstrations are scheduled in cities across the United States and around the world. Last year, more than 500,000 people -- boosted by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements against sexual violence and harassment -- made their voices heard. Many wore pink "pussy hats" as a symbol of strength. This year, to mark "two years of resistance to the Trump presidency," organizers have called on demonstrators to "flood" the streets -- using the hashtag #WomensWave. The march comes as a record number of women -- 131 -- are serving in the new Congress. Protesters have been galvanized by the confirmation of conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, despite allegations that he committed sexual assault during his teen years.

Women activists are also motivated by the fight over the Trump administration’s policy -- since suspended -- of separating undocumented parents from children at the border with Mexico. And they are up in arms about statements by the Republican president -- accused by several women of sexual misconduct -- that they see as sexist or racist.