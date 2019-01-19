Arguments sought in Meesha case

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Justice Shakeel Ahmad on Friday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi directing Meesha’s counsel to come up with arguments.

On the other end, Ali Zafar’s counsel Rana Intizar requested the court to conclude the case arguing that Meesha Shafi is deliberately delaying the case.

The court after hearing the argument of Ali Zafar’s counsel adjourned the case, directing Meesha’s counsel to come up with arguments on that date. Earlier, in her reply to the court, Meesha Shafi had stated that Zafar harassed her on more than two occasions. She said that Zafar harassed her at a private studio and family functions.

Singer-turned actor Ali Zafar had filed a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion against Meesha Shafi on the charges of defaming the singer through allegations of sexual harassment. The counsel of Ali Zafar contended before the court that Meesha Shafi defamed the repute of his client through baseless allegations. The counsel pleaded the court to direct Meesha to apologise from his client along with a fine of Rs1 billion for extending baseless allegations against his client.