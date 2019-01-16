Dangerous texts

Road users should be strictly prohibited from using their mobile phones if they are driving a vehicle. Texting and driving is quite dangerous as it prevents drivers from paying attention to the road. This has caused so many road accidents in which victims have even lost their lives. If there is an important call, or if checking the message is absolutely necessary, drivers should park their cars and respond. No call or message is important enough to put one’s life in danger.

Hira Salman

Karachi