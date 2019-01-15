Seventh death anniversary of Arfa Karim observed

FAISALABAD: The district administration Tuesday arranged a programme at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium to pay rich tribute to the youngest World Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Kareem on her seventh death anniversary.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar was the chief guest on the occasion. Parents of Arfa Kareem –Amjad Kareem Randhawa and Samina Amjad Randhawa - educationists and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the DC paid rich tribute to the youngest IT professional Arfa Kareem, saying she brought laurels for the country with her biggest achievement on world level at her minor age. The entire nation is proud of her. He said that the new generation should follow the thoughts and achievements of Arfa Kareem and get command over the information technology, which is imperative to compete against the world.

He saluted the parents of Arfa Kareem, saying the achievements of their talented daughter would not be forgotten ever. “The best way to pay homage to her is to promote knowledge and technology. Every child of the country should go to school as the development of a country cannot be possible without giving modern education to the new generation,” he added.

The parents of Arfa Kareem said that their daughter possessed extraordinary qualities but she left this world without achieving her real goal. They said that every child of the nation was like Arfa Kareem for them and her mission would be completed through the new generation. They thanked for arranging a graceful function to recall the memories of Arfa Kareem.

The CEO education and others also paid rich tribute to Arfa Kareem. During the seminar, candles were lit in memory of her while cash prizes were also distributed among the students of All Punjab Arfa Kareem Speech Competition. Students of different institutions presented speech and tableaus on the life of Arfa Kareem.