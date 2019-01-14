Provincial Management Service elect office-bearers

LAHORE: Truth & Reconciliation Panel won the Provincial Management Service (PMS) Association Punjab chapter’s election by defeating its rival Progressive Panel by 36 votes Sunday.

The PMS Association’s election was held in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. Majority of the PMS voters did not cast their votes as out of 1200 registered voters across the province, only 422 members used their right of votes. Polling started at 10 am and continued till 4 pm without break. Truth & Reconciliation Panel bagged 229 votes, while its opponent Progressive Panel could secure only 193 votes.

Truth & Reconciliation Panel grabbed 179 votes in Lahore, 39 votes in Multan and 11 votes in Rawalpindi. The Progressive Panel secured 158 votes in Lahore, 19 votes in Multan and 16 votes in Rawalpindi.

Truth & Reconciliation Panel’s Naveed Shehzad has been elected president, Suhail Shehzad senior vice president, Abdul Rauf general secretary, Usman Jafees joint secretary, Jaffar Gujjar secretary information, Hassan Doggal finance secretary and Akram Bhatti secretary coordination.