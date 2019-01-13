People drowned in tsunami of price hike: Bilawal

KOTRI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that people of the country have drowned into the tsunami of price hike. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should first learn the principles of politics before practising it.

Addressing the party workers at Sachal Sarmast Stadium in Kotri, a city in Jamshoro district, the PPP leader said the puppet government thinks that abolishing 18th Amendment will provide them benefit. He said the federal government cannot compete against the PPP on merit. “They are conspiring against us but will not succeed,” he said.

The PPP chairman warned that if his party marched on Islamabad, then it would prove last nail in the government’s coffin. He said the rulers should not test the patience of the PPP and learn from the fate of former pharaohs.

Bilawal said the PPP is facing trial for serving the public. He alleged the PTI has gained power through rigging and they cannot win free and fair elections. He stressed that Sindh was being treated like an orphan, while the public is being punished for voting in favour of the PPP.

Earlier addressing the inauguration ceremony of a flyover, Bilawal said neither the ‘selected prime minister’ nor Buzdar of Punjab can compete with Sindh’s Murad Ali Shah.

The PPP chairman said the people of Sindh foiled all attempts of political engineering and voted for his party in the province. He maintained that the people of Sindh were being punished for bringing the PPP into power and following the ideology of late Benazir Bhutto.

Continuing with his criticism against the government, Bilawal said the PTI had failed to fulfil its election promises of 10 million jobs and five million low-cost houses. He said inflation, unemployment and poor economic policies have made life for the poor people miserable.

The PPP leader said there is a difference between politics and playing cricket. He alleged that the federal government was conspiring against the Sindh government for its non-compromising position on the rollback of 18th Amendment. He urged the federal government to solve problems of the poor instead of hurling allegations against members of the opposition.