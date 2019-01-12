Govt to resolve problems of traders: CM

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sh Rasheed Ahmad called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Friday and apprised the chief minister of the problems of traders of Rawalpindi.

The chief minister assured that traders’ problems would be solved on priority basis as they play an important role in the development of the national economy. The PTI government will solve the problems of the traders on priority basis, he added. The chief minister appreciated the efforts made by Sh Rasheed Ahmad for the restoration of railways and congratulated him for starting new trains in a short span of time.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of altercation between DPO Pakpattan and an elderly citizen. He has sought a report from the RPO Sahiwal and directed that a comprehensive report should be submitted within 48 hours.

Ministers: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers and advisers held meetings with the citizens coming to the CM Office for the solutions of their problems.

Hundreds of people from various districts thronged the CM office on Friday keeping in view the tradition of the chief minister’s meeting with the general public. They were served with tea and biscuits while provincial minister Murad Raas, advisers, including Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, Khurram Mazari and Abdul Haye Dasti listened to the grievances of the complainants and issued on-the-spot directions for the solution of their problems. The people coming from far-off places were also served food.

Iranian diplomat: Iranian Consul General Muhammad Raza Nazri called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Friday and discussed various matters of mutual interest to promote bilateral cooperation in different sectors. Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted brotherly relations adding that both the countries should work on durable lines to expand these relations.

In this regard, exchange of delegations is also imperative for boosting the relations between both the countries. In fact, it is the need of the hour that brotherly relations should be further promoted, he added. He maintained that Pakistan-Iran ties are conjoined in a

strong relation of mutual love and affection.