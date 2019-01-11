SC rejects Rao Anwar’s plea to be off ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed an application of Rao Anwar, the main accused in the extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, seeking removal from Exit Control List (ECL) for going abroad.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the application of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar.

He had requested the apex court to remove his name from ECL so that he may go abroad for meeting his children as well as performing Umrah.

On Thursday during the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked the counsel for Rao Anwar as how his client was acquitted. The counsel replied that his client was release on bail; however, his passport is with the trial court.

At this, the Chief Justice said that Rao Anwar can’t go abroad until the completion of his trail.

“Now he wants to go abroad taking along the looted money for depositing there”, the CJ remarked adding that he and others members of the bench know how Anwar was arrested.

The Chief Justice further said that Rao Anwar has killed a young boy and instead of jail he is living in house. He further observed that somebody should have filed an application against the kind of facilities provided to him.

The Chief Justice questioned that as to whether Rao Anwar is very special man for the State so that he should be allowed to go abroad.