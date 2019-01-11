Newly-wed couple succumbs to burn wounds in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A newly-married couple, which had sustained severe fire burns, died here on Thursday.

Reportedly, Adnan, 22, married Yusra, 20, on January 4, 2019, at Greenwood Street, Prem Gali in Kotwali police precincts. During their wedding night, the gas heater of their room suddenly went off due to gas loadshedding. Later, when the supply was resumed, it filled the room with gas and caused a sudden fire due to an already lit-up candle nearby. The newly-wed couple suffered severe burns and were rushed to a local hospital.

Later, they were immediately referred to a Kharian hospital, where they died after six days of pain and suffering. The couple was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon at Shah Hussain Graveyard, Abbot Road.