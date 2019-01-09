NAB arrests former Gujrat DPO

LAHORE: NAB on Tuesday arrested former Gujrat DPO Kamran Mumtaz in Rs560 million Gujrat Police funds embezzlement case. As per NAB claims, Kamran Mumtaz was posted as Gujrat DPO during 2015 and 2016 whereas Rs550 million approximately were embezzled during this period collectively. Furthermore, Rs60 million were allegedly misappropriated by submitting different bogus bills at the same time. The accused will be produced before an accountability court on Wednesday (today) to obtain his physical remand.