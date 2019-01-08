Over 800 protesters arrested in Sudan demos

KHARTOUM: More than 800 protesters have been arrested from hundreds of anti-government demonstrations held across Sudan since last month, the interior minister said Monday. "The total number of protesters arrested until now is 816," Ahmed Bilal Osman told parliament. The figure was the first given by officials for those detained since deadly rallies erupted on December 19 after the government hiked bread prices. Authorities say at least 19 people including two security personnel have been killed in clashes during the demonstrations, but rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37.