HRs Ministry secures woman prisoner release on bail

PESHAWAR: A woman prisoner, mother of four children, has been released on bail from the Central Prison Haripur after the intervention by the Ministry of Human Rights as she had been languishing in prison for the last one year due to non-availability of local bail bonds.

A local court had issued the release order of Tanzeem Bibi. She had been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband. She could not manage her release on bail to due non-availability of bail bonds.

The prisoner release was secured with the help of a secretary, Ministry of Human Rights Rabia Javeria Agha and Assistance of Director General, Human Rights, Arshad Khan, and Ghulam Ali, Director, Human Rights Directorate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter. The secretary, Ministry of Human Rights came to know about the woman prisoner during her visit to Central Prison Haripur. Director, Human Rights Directorate, KP Chapter, Ghulam Ali, told The News that secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights took notice after she learnt that a woman prisoner was languishing in prison with her three years old daughter for the last one year due to non-availability of the bail bonds.

The official said the secretary arranged the local bail bonds and secured her release on bail. He said the imprisoned woman had four minor children as she enrolled her three children at Darul Aman Haripur at the time of conviction.

About the facts of the case, he said that she was convicted for life in the murder case of her husband as she was charged by her father-in-law with the murder. However, he said, the woman prisoner claimed that her husband had been killed by a man from whom he had borrowed money and was unable to return it. Ghulam Ali said the Ministry of Human Rights had also helped the woman for enrolling her two children in Zamung Kor, an institution which aims at rehabilitating the street and helpless children.