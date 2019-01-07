Cold wave grips most parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Cold wave gripped most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday though chill reduced a little bit in the provincial capital compared to the last couple of days.

Kalam remained the coldest place in the country with the temperature falling to -12-degree centigrade followed by -11 in Skardu, -10 in Astore and -7 in Kalat, Gupis and Bagrote, Hunza -6, Quetta, Malam Jabba and Parachinar -5.

As per the Met Office forecast, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, more rain with snow over the hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours.

Rainfall was recorded at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar divisions.

Hilly areas including Murree, Galyat, Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir received snowfall during the last 36 hours.

Saidu Sharif received 19 millimeter rain, Kakul 17, Balakot 09, Malam Jabba 08, Dir (lower 07, upper 05), Pattan 05, Drosh 03, Mirkhani 02, Kalam 01, GB: Bagrote 04, Hunza 03, Skardu 02, Bunji 01 till Sunday while Murree received 6.0 inches, Malam Jabba 4.0, Astore 1.5, Hunza 1.1, Skardu and Kalam 0.5 snowfall.

Food outlets, restaurants inspected: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority inspected food outlets and restaurants in Hayatabad and on the University Road.

A communique said that the inspection was carried out under the supervision of Director Operations Khalid Khattak and Assistant Director Wasif Shah.

The inspection team seized different banned and expired items from various outlets and directed them to visit food authority office where they would be fined after coordination with the technical wing of the authority.