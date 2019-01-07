34 arrested for selling, flying kites

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested 34 persons on charges of selling and flying kites here on Sunday.

Nishtar Colony police arrested 15 violators, Kahna police rounded up nine culprits, Kot Lakhpat police arrested 10 violators and Ichhara police arrested a man on charges of flying and selling kites. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was injured by a stray kite string near a metro bus station. Victim Noor Muhammad was on his way on a bike when a stray kite string cut his nose. The injured man was taken to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

injured: A 70-year-old man suffered head injuries after falling from the stairs in his house at Kharak village on Multan Road on Sunday. The injured man, Zulfiqar, was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious.

cylinder blast: Three women were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in the Garhi Shahu area on Sunday. The injured were identified as Tanveer, Sonia and Shaista, residents of Iqbal Town, Garhi Shahu. Rescuers rushed to the scene and removed them to hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Garhi Shahu police on Sunday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Security: Security in the provincial metropolis was put on high alert on Sunday to thwart any untoward incident. Additional SPs reviewed security arrangements, visited churches and sensitive buildings in their respective areas, following the directions of DIG Operations. DIG directed to deploy snipers at the rooftop of the churches.