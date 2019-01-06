Imran to become PM again, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term, claiming Prime Minister Imran Khan would again become the premier.

He was addressing workers’ convention at Gul Dheri in Ziarat Kaka Sahib.

Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak, district councillor Fazal Rehman, Syed Fareedullah Shah, Atif Khan Khattak, Abdullah Jan and others were also present.

Pervez Khattak said that when the PTI formed its government, the opposition started hue and cry that the elections had been rigged. He said that the opposition should present proof of the alleged rigging.

The minister said that the NAB law would be amended in the light of the recommendations of the Supreme Court. He added that the law minister had made recommendations to amend the NAB law, adding the opposition would be taken into confidence on this issue.

Pervez Khattak said that Pakistan was for the first time being led by an honest leader like Imran Khan, who was making efforts to pay off the country’s debt.

He claimed that the PTI-led provincial government had brought an end to political interference in departments. He asserted that the PTI also did away the culture of nepotism, cronyism and favouritism.

“We promoted merit and ensured transparency in the affairs of the government,” he claimed.