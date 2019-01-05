Malik Hakmeen passes away

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party leaders have expressed grief on the death of senior party leader from Punjab Malik Hakmeen Khan who passed away on Friday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and others praying for the departed soul. They termed the death of Malik Hakmeen a big loss to the party.

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari phoned Shahan Malik, son of Malik Hakmeen Khan and paid rich tributes to Malik Hakmeen. He said Malik Hakmeen was a brave party leader and an asset to the party. His services for the party are exemplary and he stood firm with it in the fight against dictators, said Zardari. Zardari prayed may Almighty Allah give eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable.

Malik Hakeen Khan hailed from Attock district. He served as MPA for different terms. His son Shahan Malik was also elected MPA on PPP ticket in 2008. Meanwhile, the PPP office-bearers and workers have also been directed to limit the events of birth anniversary of the party’s founder, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, to prayer meetings only.