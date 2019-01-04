Govt committed to supporting higher education, says Ismail

The current government is fully committed to supporting education, particularly higher education, as it recognises the key role education plays in ensuring Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift and developing knowledge for sustainable development.

This was stated by Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday while speaking at a reunion of Sindh-based scholars of the USAID-funded Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Programme held at the Governor House.

Higher Education Commission Chairperson Dr Tariq Banuri, vice of chancellors of Sindh universities as well as the scholarship beneficiaries and alumni from Sindh were also present on the occasion.

Lauding the USAID’s role in supporting higher education in Pakistan, Governor Ismail said he hoped for successful continuation of the ongoing partnership. “The USAID-funded scholarships enabled many brilliant students to achieve their dream of higher studies without being constrained due to financial difficulties,” he said. “I see this as an excellent investment in the future of Pakistan for which we are all thankful to the USAID.”

The HEC-USAID scholarship programme for graduate and postgraduate studies at 30 top-ranked universities in the country has over 2,400 young men and women among its graduates, who are contributing to a better Pakistan and its development goals.

In his address, Dr Banuri said the HEC is closely working on various ventures of science and technology, research and scholarship programmes sponsored by the US government which are forefront contributions in strengthening the higher education sector in Pakistan.

He further said that the partnership between the US and Pakistan in higher education is historical. “Our Fulbright Program in Pakistan is one of the largest scholarship programs.”

The HEC head said that in order resolve pressing issues of water, energy and food security, Centres for Advanced Studies have been established in Islamabad, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the investment of USAID. “Our objective is to create opportunities for the talented students, faculty and researchers to generate a human resource which are productive in building Pakistan a vibrant society and exemplary for the upcoming generations,” he said.

Many former USAID-supported scholars who are now working in professional capacities were present at the gathering. One alumna commended the efforts of USAID in providing scholarships for the female students of interior Sindh. “I cannot express how it feels to stand here today and share my experiences with the audience,” she said. “I don’t think I would have been able to complete my studies with distinction from a top business school of Pakistan without the support of USAID’s scholarship.”

The VCs who were present also commended USAID for its efforts to educate their students and expressed pride and joy at seeing them at the places they are today.

It should be mentioned that under this flagship programme of USAID, so far, 1,112 young students belonging to financially disadvantaged families from the province of Sindh have received financial assistance to continue their higher education.