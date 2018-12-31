Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s father dies in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The father of Afghanistan’s cricket star Rashid Khan died here Sunday. Haji Khalil was an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan since long. He will be buried in Shahkas in Jamrud in Khyber tribal district. Rashid Khan, the well-known Afghan spinner, like other Afghan cricketers learnt his cricket in Pakistan. Many Afghan cricketers still live in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan with their families. Cricket was unknown in Afghanistan and the Afghan refugees living in Pakistan took the game to their country. The Afghan team has done very well in international cricket.