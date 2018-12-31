Girl killed, two injured in gas leak explosion

NOWSHERA: A 14-year-old girl was killed while her father and brother suffered burns injuries in an explosion caused by a gas leakage at Watar village in the district. It was learnt the family of one Rifaqat left the gas heater on while they fell asleep. Gas accumulated in the room which caused the explosion. As a result, the roof of the room collapsed. Rifaqat and his son Abbas were injured while his daughter Maryam died in the incident. After the explosion, the local people rushed to the site and pulled out the victims. The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Rifaqat is a daily wager and lives at a rented house.