Mon Dec 31, 2018
December 31, 2018

Healthcare in Turbat

Newspost

December 31, 2018

Balochistan’s second biggest city, Turbat, is in a dire need of a well-equipped emergency care unit (ECU) so that residents do not have to travel to other cities for medical treatment. In the absence of proper medical facilities, many seriously ill patients are taken to Karachi or Quetta.

The distance between Turbat and the two cities is quite long, and many patients often die on their way to a medical facility. The Balochistan government must take step to establish a state-of-the-art ECU in the city.

Gulsameen Hassan Nauhani

Turbat

