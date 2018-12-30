close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

Gas loadshedding irks locals

Peshawar

LALAMUSA: Locals were irked by gas loadshedding on Saturday. Citizens faced troubles in preparing food. Rush was witnessed on hotels and bread maker points.

The demand of firewood and coal increased. People resorted to buy costly gas cylinders. The locals urged the higher authorities to look into the matter.

