Wedding night goes with a bang

The aerial firing and use of firecrackers on marriage ceremonies are going on unrestricted despite Supreme Court orders and the ban imposed by the police high-ups. Pindiites are flouting the orders with impunity.

“A marriage ceremony was underway in Railway Colony Loi Bher within Airport Police Station limits when friends of the groom resorted to aerial firing in jubilation. I asked my kids to remain indoors as three bullets landed in our courtyard,” says Eshaal Zaidi.

“The firing was so intense that it seemed an encounter was taking place. It caused concern in the entire locality as many mistook it for a terror attack. Such fireworks that panic people should also be banned,” adds Eshaal.

“Aerial firing has become a routine across the city and police usually turn a deaf ear to the complaints made in this regard and never take any action against the grooms and their families for violating the law,” says Rubab Haider.

Kamran Jaffry says: “A jubilant aerial firing during a wedding ceremony has claimed life of a youth in jurisdiction of Koral police station. The youth was critically injured after being hit by a bullet and expired before he could be shifted to hospital.”

“Aerial firing and explosions of firecrackers have virtually made the lives of the citizens, particularly the students, elderly people and patients, miserable. Detonating these firecrackers close to infants and sick people, especially heart patients, is very dangerous as the explosion could lead to a heart stroke or fluctuation in the heartbeat or palpitation,” says Sheraz Hussain.

Aftab Ali says: “As the wedding season sets in, people madly indulge in massive use of fire crackers and firing with live ammunition during night. The relatives of bridegrooms celebrate it wildly.”

“Firecrackers are being manufactured at about several points in the city. It is commonly believed that the manufacture of these firecrackers is carried out with the connivance of the officials concerned,” says Tabish Alvi.

“While the government, off and on issues warnings against the sale and use of firecrackers, no action is taken against the manufacture of explosive devices of high intensity, and that’s why incidents involving firecrackers have been taking place,” adds Tabish.

“Firecrackers worth millions of rupees are used annually on weddings and other occasions. This business has shifted from major cities to smaller cities and villages where homemade devices are being designed and supplied in the market,” says Ali Dad.

Explosive crackers create noise and fireworks, when used by children, also cause burns to their users,” says Almas Rizvi. Pindiites demand strict action against police stations in whose jurisdiction such incidents take place otherwise the people would continue to suffer.