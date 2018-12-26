CPL T20 C’ship trophy goes to Ufone

LAHORE: Ufone defeated Netsol by 15 runs in the title clash and clinched Pepsi CPL T20 Championship 2018 trophy here at Ali Garh Cricket Ground.

Ufone, batting first, scored 153 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Moazam Ali was top scorer with 26 runs while M Atif and Ali Sikander contributed 22 runs each. For Netsol, Mumtaz took 2 wickets while Sohail and Faraz got one wicket apiece.

In reply, Netsol were restricted to 138/7 in 20 overs. Haris slammed 64 runs and Junaid 40. For Ufone, Shahzada Khan grabbed 4 wickets for 9 while Abdullah Ijaz captured 2 for 20.

The chief guest at the concluding ceremony was CPL Chairman Sheikh Ahsan Zaki who gave away winning trophy to Ufone caption Sadeem Baig and runners-up trophy to Netsol caption Faraz.

He also awarded players of the final award to Shahzada Khan of Ufone, the best wicketkeeper award to Muazam of Ufone, best fielder award to Umair Ikram of Zephyr, joint best bowler awards to Imran Masih of Unifoam and Shahzad Ahmad Zephyr and the best batsman and player of the tournament awards to Descon’s Mubashir Iqbal.