close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 21, 2018

Govt, opposition to head 20 standing panels each

Top Story

December 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and opposition on Thursday reached consensus over the distribution of standing committees’ chairmanship.

The government and opposition, according to the agreed formula, will get the chairmanship of 20 committees each. The opposition has decided to give nine committees’ chairmanship to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while as many as 10 would be distributed among Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

The PPP leader Khursheed Shah met with Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif to consult over the distribution of committees to the opposition benches. Later in the day, the federal government and opposition finalised names for the standing committee chairpersons. The treasury benches have named 13 members, while the PML-N has named six.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story