‘Govt priority to digitalise Pakistan’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that it is the topmost priority of the government to digitalise Pakistan, says a press release.

The Federal Minister was chairing the first meeting of Prime Minister Taskforce on IT and Telecom at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Thursday.

Secretary Ministry of IT Maroof Afzal was also present in the meeting. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman attended the meeting as co-chairman of the PM Taskforce on ITand Telecom.

The Federal Minister said that penetration of fiberization, broadband, mobile phones and smart phones will be enhanced across the country.

He said that the present government is committed for promotion of information technology in the country. We have to take Pakistan towards development and prosperity through information technology.

The meeting decided to declare IT and Telecom sector as industry and to adopt legal process in this regard.

The meeting formulated with consensus three sub-task forces on IT, Telecom and Human Resource Development.

These sub-task forces were directed to submit their recommendations in six weeks time period.

Member IT Ministry of IT gave detailed presentation regarding the objectives and mandate of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The members of the taskforce also discussed different issues and challenges confronted by IT and telecom sector in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman emphasised upon making our IT industry comply with international standard.