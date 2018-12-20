President creates history for arts in Pakistan

Islamabad: President Dr. Arif Alvi created history for arts in Pakistan by becoming the first President to inaugurate an exhibition organized by a private sector art gallery here on Tuesday evening. Presidents have, in the past, participated as chief guests in national or government-sponsored shows, but never in a private art venture. Ironically, the Ministry of Climate Change also earned a unique distinction, with zero representation at a show based purely on climate change! Not a soul from the Ministry, leave alone the advisor or the secretary, showed up as a mark of support.

The occasion was an ‘Art for Climate Change’ exhibition organized by Gallery 6 at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), with support from the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, the Snow Leopard Foundation, and PNCA. This is the gallery’s second exhibition on the subject in two years, indicating its seriousness to thwart the existential threat that climate change poses to human lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Alvi shared examples of his innate love for art and architecture. He reminisced how enthused and inspired he would feel on observing unique cobblestone and wooden floor arrangements during his visits to Europe; and how saddened he feels about the concretization of Karachi and the barrenness of its balconies. “We must promote tourism and welcome people, but without destroying nature. We certainly cannot allow another Karachi to emerge in the Northern Areas,” he warned amidst applause.

Dr. Alvi informed that no more than 15,000 tourists were travelling to Gilgit-Baltistan up until 2004. “This year, 25 lakh tourists visited these areas, not because the government ran an active tourism promotion campaign, but only on account of improved security and word of mouth,” he stated.

The curator of Gallery 6 Dr. Arjumand Faisel termed the President’s presence as reflecting his commitment to climate change; his interest in promoting art in society; and his support for public-private partnership for national gains. The artists were no less overjoyed. “We are thrilled by the fact that the President met each one of us, discussed our works, and even paid heed to the titles,” one of the artists stated, terming the gesture “unprecedented for a President.”

Three artists who could not join the retreat worked from their studios. More than 60 artworks created by these 19 emerging and established artists are now at display at PNCA, where the exhibition will continue till December 30.