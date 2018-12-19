Floral art: Ikebana, embroidery exhibition

Islamabad : While Pakistan Japan relations on a political level are good, it is that extra touch that makes them special. For its monthly meeting, the Floral Art Society (FAS) Rawalpindi/Islamabad chapter was invited by the wife of ambassador of Japan, Reiko Kurai to hold its meeting at the residence of the ambassador along with an exhibition of beautifully embroidered items like cushions; bags; napkins; runners and framed scenes. The meeting was attended by members of FAS as well as other ladies from the diplomatic corps and Pakistani society.

The programme was based on Ikebana and members of the society, as well as the Japanese ladies along with Japanese Ikebana teacher, Ms. Orita had made beautiful arrangements which had been placed around the reception hall for guests to view - the hostess had made an arrangement titled ‘Pakistan.’ There one arrangement which needs special mention as it was a tribute by Asma Ansari for her mother-in-law, Enver Jehan who recently suddenly passed away and was a long time talented member of the society, who had inspired many floral artists. It was all an all red creation, her favourite color.

As for the embroidery, it was exquisite. All items had been made by the hostess as it is her hobby and helps her relax. Welcoming the gathering, she praised the members for their floral art skill and how it had been a pleasure interacting with the members during her stay; announced that she would be leaving Pakistan in January but would never forget Pakistan and its people, “I love Pakistan,” she said. “I have really enjoyed my stay here.” In response, president FAS Zeenat Salim thanked the hostess for inviting the members and giving them the opportunity to share their knowledge with the Japanese ladies.

Refreshments were served and guests interacted with each other on the spacious terrace with a good view of the well kept garden - and of course the warm, sunny day!

Ikebana (Japanese art of flower arrangement) literally means ‘flower kept alive,’ developed into a distinct art form in Japan in the 15th century and is now practiced all over the world, including Pakistan. The attention drawn to the selection of flowers and containers, the placement of branches, harmonization of flowers, leaves, stems and branches and the relationship of the arrangement to the container and the surrounding space, has sublimated this work into an art.