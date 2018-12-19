3,500 troops on standby for no-deal Brexit

LONDON: Britain is putting 3,500 soldiers on standby to deal with "any contingencies" in case of a no-deal Brexit, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told parliament on Tuesday. "What we are doing is putting contingency plans in place, and what we will do is have 3,500 service personnel held at readiness -- including regulars and reserves," he said. Williamson said the soldiers would be ready "to support any government department on any contingencies they may need". Britain's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to make no-deal Brexit planning "an operational priority", as Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to persuade MPs to support her Brexit deal.