PM to be briefed on reform plans today

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed about the reform plans to be undertaken in a special cabinet meeting to be held today (Thursday).

As per directives of the prime minister, the provincial governments were tasked to identify 10 initiatives against which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has planned for more than 25 initiatives making it the basis for development in the coming five years, says an official statement.

Some of the initiatives in the health sector include recruitment of additional 4,000 Lady Health Workers, 24/7 services in KP hospitals, the introduction of a functional ICT-based market intelligence system to increase farmer profit by 15-20 percent and support to over 3000 farmers through livestock technology transfer.

In addition, the provincial government has set several other plans in different sectors and a complete list of the reforms to be undertaken will be provided to the prime minister in his visit to the provincial capital.